Loonie climbs against U.S. dollar after Trump says greenback is too strong

The loonie was up more than half a U.S. cent in late morning trading following a Wall Street Journal report that says President-elect Donald Trump thinks the U.S. dollar is “too strong.”The loonie traded for 76.55 cents U.S., off its highs for the day, but still up 0.58 of a U.S. cent from Monday.Meanwhile, North American stock markets were lower as the S&P/TSX composite index slipped 14.44 points to 15,464.85 in Toronto.In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 28.52 points at 19,857.21, while the S&P 500 index slipped 4.75 points to 2,269.89. The Nasdaq composite dropped 26.24 points to 5,547.87.Oil and gold — two of the many commodities priced in U.S. dollars on global markets — were up. February crude futures gained 30 cents to $52.67 (U.S.) while February bullion futures were up $16.70 at $1,212.90.Article Continued BelowFebruary natural gas futures were down three cents at $3.39 per mmBtu and March copper contracts were down five cents at $2.64 per pound.Trump’s comments about the U.S. dollar were published late Monday in a story on the Journal’s website about the president-elect’s criticism of a Republican alternative to his proposal for import tariffs.Trump said he thought the U.S. dollar was already too strong because China — which has the world’s second-biggest economy after the United States — holds down its currency.

