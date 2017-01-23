Loonies jump due to Trump, but it wont last: Olive

This probably isn’t the week, month or year to be going long on the loonie. The loonie has bounced up on U.S. investor uncertainty about Donald Trump’s economic strategy, which like his tax filings, the new U.S. president has kept a carefully guarded secret. Or so the story this week goes. And it’s wrong. There’s been no change in what the market needs to know for know about Trump’s plans. Namely, Trump’s vow to stimulate the economy with $1 trillion (U.S.) in infrastructure spending. To scrap Obamacare, which will reduce disposable income and consumer spending. And to cut taxes on the rich, an early days’ contribution to the income inequality crisis copied from Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. That is, the story hasn’t changed since Nov. 10. Namely that Americans are fortunate to have been left a relatively strong and improving economy by Trump’s predecessor. The failed casino operator’s plans show promise only of still deeper national debt and less social cohesion. Article Continued BelowThe loonie’s bump will be short-lived, since the U.S. Fed is likely this year to find enough evidence of a robust U.S. economy to justify at least one more hike in its key lending rate, at the expense of the loonie. And the other big loonie nemesis, the global oil price, appears sustainable in its current humbled state. Too many major world economies – China and Europe come to mind – remain in a slump to boost demand anytime soon.America’s strategy on NAFTA