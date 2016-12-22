Lower food costs help slow Canadas inflation rate to 1.2 per cent in November

OTTAWA—The country’s annual inflation rate rang in under expectations last month at 1.2 per cent, largely under the weight of lower food costs, Statistics Canada said Thursday.The national inflation reading for November was weaker than October’s rate of 1.5 per cent, the federal agency’s latest consumer price index found.A consensus of economists had predicted 1.4 per cent inflation for November, according to Thomson Reuters.The report said lower prices for fresh produce, meat and travel tours — compared to a year earlier — helped pull down the overall inflation rate. For example, the cost of lettuce fell 18.7 per cent, tomatoes dropped 11 per cent and travel tours declined 4.2 per cent.The federal agency said higher costs for items like automobiles, homeowners’ insurance and electricity helped contribute to the upward forces behind the overall rate. Home and mortgage insurance was up 4.4 per cent compared to the year before, while the cost of purchasing and leasing vehicles rose 3 per cent and electricity bills climbed 3.5 per cent.Article Continued BelowStatistics Canada also released unexpectedly strong figures Thursday for retail trade in October.They showed that sales in October increased 1.1 per cent compared with September to just over $45 billion. It was the third straight monthly gain.A consensus of economists had been expecting only a 0.2 per cent increase in retail trade, according to Thomson Reuters.

