M City flagship to hit new heights as Mississaugas tallest tower

Mississauga’s skyline will climb higher and take on another distinctive shape when the first of 10 proposed towers in the Rogers M City development rises at the corner of Burnhamthorpe Rd. and Confederation Pkwy.The flagship M City building will stand 60 storeys, making it the tallest in Mississauga, and feature an undulating design that bookends the 50- and 56-storeys in the curvy Absolute towers to the east.“It was our intention to do something truly iconic to frame the downtown. We think this building really does achieve that,” said Mark Reeve, a partner in Urban Capital Developments, the company working with Rogers Real Estate Developments to build M City.“The design is quite unique. We thought it was a wonderful response to how popular the design of Absolute towers was,” he said. CORE Architects was selected from among three Toronto firms for its rectangular floor plate design that is visually arresting but maintains conventional, efficient floor plans.Article Continued BelowThe design is intended to be “iconic yet simple — something that would last the test of time,” said CORE Architects’ Babak Eslahjou.“We wanted to have an undulating movement in the tower that rose up towards the sky and faded away in the clouds. We have seven different floor plates that rotate one way and then the other. It gives you the impression that it’s just rising up. That’s the reason we don’t have a hat if you will (on the building). It just kind of ends on its own. It helps your eye just go up and down,” he said.The glass on the balconies appears white, allowing the form of the tower to be read better. It also obscures some of the items people tend to store outside their units, Eslahjou said.

