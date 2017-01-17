May set to announce Britains plans for a clean break from the EU

LONDON—Britain will make a clean break from the European Union and not seek to remain “half-in, half-out,” Prime Minister Theresa May will say Tuesday, disappointing businesses and voters who want the country to stay in the bloc’s single market.In her most detailed speech on the U.K.’s exit strategy, May will promise to forge “a new and equal partnership” with the EU.“Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out,” she plans to say, according to excerpts released by her office.“We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.”May’s speech appears to rule out the sort of close ties adopted by non-EU members Switzerland or Norway. It’s likely to be another shock for the beleaguered pound, which hit a three-month low below $1.20 Monday amid hints that May would signal an economy-roiling “hard Brexit.”Article Continued BelowSterling has lost about a fifth of its value since Britain voted in June to leave the EU.May has said she rejects both the “hard Brexit” label and its opposite, a compromise “soft Brexit” — but wants a new relationship in the interests of both Britain and the EU.“We want to buy your goods, sell you ours, trade with you as freely as possible, and work with one another to make sure we are all safer, more secure and more prosperous through continued friendship,” she’ll say.

