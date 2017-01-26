All-day breakfast at McDonald’s will launch in Canada on Feb. 21, more than a year after it was rolled out in the U.S., boosting restaurant traffic and sales.“It is really in response to the number one question that I’ve been asked since the United States introduced all-day breakfast – when is all-day breakfast coming to Canada?” said John Betts, president and chief executive officer, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd.The all-day breakfast menu will be rolled out at 1,100 locations, after testing in the GTA last year and more recently, at locations in Vancouver and Montreal.“Really, we knew we were going to do this, we knew it had appeal, what we were testing really was the operational aspects — how do you incorporate it into the system,” said Betts.Doug Fisher, president of the Toronto food service consultancy FHG International Inc., said McDonald’s is trying harder than ever to innovate in order to improve its financial performance.Article Continued Below“It’s a brilliant idea. It’s 20 years late in the making — they should have done it long ago, but it’s a great idea,” said Fisher.“I think there will be much more (innovation) to come in the future.”The food retailer said it is conducting a small pilot test in Florida to see whether home delivery could be viable, and is also testing an order-ahead system, using the Internet or an app.