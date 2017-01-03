MEC targets city markets with expansion of urban lifestyle apparel

MEC hopes to open more stores in Ontario in 2017 as it seeks to conquer new markets in an increasingly urban nation, according to CEO David Labistour.“As Canadians become increasingly urbanized, more culturally diverse and more attached to technology, the way they live and they way they shop is changing,” Labistour said in an interview with the Star.“We have to try and understand the new situation and make sure that we, in Gretzky’s terms, skate to where the puck is going.”MEC began life in 1971, helping outfit backpackers and climbers in Western Canada and has grown to 21 stores nationwide, including a location opened in November at 784 Sheppard Ave. E. in the Bayview Village neighbourhood. MEC also opened stores in Edmonton, Laval and Kelowna in 2016 and expanded and relocated a store in London, Ont. A store in Kitchener has been announced for 2017.Article Continued BelowFormerly known as Mountain Equipment Co-op, the company rebranded in 2013 to MEC as it added significantly more urban lifestyle apparel and gear to its backcountry lineup.Labistour talked to the Star about the success of that move and what’s in store for 2017. The conversation has been edited.How did rebranding and adding new lines to the retail mix work for MEC?

