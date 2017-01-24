Metro grocery stores may drop Air Miles over backlash

MONTREAL—Metro says it’s contemplating switching from Air Miles to its own loyalty program in Ontario grocery stores following a consumer backlash against its long-time partner.The Quebec-based supermarket says negative reaction to an Air Miles reward points expiry policy, which was later abandoned, is a factor in whether the chain will renew its contract.“It has been rocky this fall with Air Miles, no doubt about that,” CEO Eric La Fleche told reporters Tuesday following Metro’s annual meeting.While switching is a big decision given that some loyal Air Miles members are also loyal Metro shoppers, he said the company felt pressure from its customers over the handling of the expiry controversy, which would have seen all reward miles collected before 2012 disappear at the end of last year.“For sure it makes us think,” he said. “It’s one more element that will go into the decision when the time comes.”Article Continued BelowMetro has accepted Air Miles in its Ontario stores since acquiring A&P in 2005. The company launched its own Metro & moi loyalty program in Quebec in 2010 and now has 1.6 million members.La Fleche declined to say when Metro’s Air Miles contract expires.He said the controversy was hard for retailers and members, but that LoyaltyOne, which runs the points program, made the correct decision in December to walk away from the policy, citing an uncertain legislative environment throughout the country.