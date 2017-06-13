Millennials put housing issues high on political agenda

The Ontario government’s new foreign buyer tax may be popular with the public but housing remains a key political issue among more than a third of voters, especially first-time buyers and millennials.Research for the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) showed 37 per cent of Ontarians strongly believe housing affordability belongs on the upcoming provincial election agenda with 30 per cent saying they would be more likely to vote for a party that takes on the issue.Nearly 60 per cent of prospective first-time buyers — many who would fall in the millennial age group — strongly agreed they would be more likely to support a political party that promotes housing affordability.Twenty-eight per cent of millennials identified housing as the fifth most important issue. Only jobs, healthcare, taxes and hydro rates come ahead of housing, according to an Ipsos poll of 2,003 residents, presented at OREA’s Ontario Housing Summit in Toronto on Tuesday."An affordable place to call home," is one of the most important topics in the province, said OREA CEO Tim Hudak.Article Continued BelowHe credited the Liberal government’s Fair Housing Plan, which includes a 15-per-cent foreign buyers tax, with taking "some steam out of the market.""The best long-term solution — let’s increase housing supply and housing choice. That way we can ensure millennials will be able to get a place of their own," said Hudak, former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party.The meeting of about 120 government officials and academics devoted an entire panel to the millennials’ struggle to afford a downpayment and mortgage.