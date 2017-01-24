Mojito with your manicure?

VANCOUVER—From book stores to barber shops, businesses across British Columbia can now ask the provincial government for permission to serve liquor.Under new legislation that came into effect Monday, any business can now apply for a liquor licence, unless it caters primarily to minors and or is based inside a motor vehicle.A barber shop in Vancouver’s trendy Gastown neighbourhood is among businesses planning to capitalize on the new rules.“It’s a nice service that we would be able to offer our clients as a complement to either a haircut or a shave,” said Jeff Campeau, a barber at Victory.The shop’s management has put in an application for a liquor licence and is awaiting approval, both from the province and the city.Article Continued Below“We’ve had a number of clients who are excited about the possibility of having a beer or a whisky or a glass of wine with their service. The general population of our clientele has been quite excited for it,” Campeau said.They haven’t discussed which beverages might appear on the menu, he added, but said they will likely keep the options simple so the shop doesn’t become more bar than barber.John Yap, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for liquor review policy, said the new rules modernize previous laws.