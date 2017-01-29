Money Makeover: $1 million in assets, but concerned about cash

The PersonMary Lou is a 65-year-old widow who lives with her adult daughter. Her husband was killed in a car crash two years ago, but that tragedy didn’t negatively impact her finances. The family house is paid off, and both spouses had a decent amount in Registered Retirement Savings Plans and Tax Free Savings Accounts, not to mention workplace pensions from their former employers. Her husband’s investments transferred to her with no tax consequences.The ProblemMary Lou has difficulty understanding how much income to withdraw from her investments to meet her lifestyle expenses, but also last her through her golden years. Her approach is often reactionary. When she doesn’t have enough to pay off her credit card, she will simply withdraw an amount from her investments with little thought to tax implications, for instance. She feels her advisor has not spent the proper time needed to truly assess her risk tolerance and income needs. She believes her asset allocation is too risky. Given that her portfolio is substantial, she wants to know her options for receiving more valued advice.The ParticularsArticle Continued BelowAssetsRegistered Retirement Savings Plans: $298,000Tax-Free Savings Account: $93,000