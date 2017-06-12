Money Makeover: Should she rely on rental income in retirement?

The PersonGina, 63, is a health and wellness professional in Toronto who hopes to retire in two years’ time. She owns her condo outright and has recently purchased a preconstruction investment property to help fund her retirement. Her annual after-tax expenses are currently met by her salary and some investment income. Part of her expenses includes paying for her aging mother’s healthcare costs not covered by OHIP. Gina’s mom suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and lives in a government long-term-care facility.The Problem Gina is confident she has enough assets to retire. But she is a risk-averse investor and isn’t sure if her portfolio matches her tolerance level. She would like part of her investments to be guaranteed even if it means lower rates of return. She’s also having second thoughts about her investment property. The prospect of becoming a landlord and dealing with the tenants and the current volatility of the real estate market make her uneasy. The ParticularsArticle Continued BelowAssetsCondo: $400,000Investment property: $385,000