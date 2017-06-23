More first-time home buyers putting purchases on hold after Ontario introduces new measures

First-time home buyers appear to be delaying their purchases in the wake of the province’s new policies intended to cool the housing market. Ipsos research for the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) showed that in May, first time purchasers comprised only 40 per cent of those who plan to buy a home this year. That is down from 53 per cent in a November survey. The findings come as TREB prepares to update its 2017 market forecast on July 6. Read more: GTA home sales slump continuing in JuneLine of credit use soars, increasing homeowners’ risk: ReportArticle Continued BelowNewly built GTA home prices soar despite surge in re-sale listingsTREB had been predicting that this year would remain a seller’s market with prices rising between 10- and 16 per cent over last year. Record gains in home prices in 2016 continued past the first four months of 2017 with a 33 per cent year over year gain in March.