More homeowners weigh whether to move or improve

Change is hard, but not as hard — or as expensive — as moving house in the Toronto region’s overheated real estate market.As realtors wring their hands over a dearth of home listings, professional renovators are struggling to keep up with the demand for their services.Instead of selling their homes, many owners are opting to renovate and they’re using the appreciated value of their property to pay for the improvements, says Fairside Homes’ Jon-Carlos Tsilfidis, outgoing chair of the of the Renovator and Custom Builders Council of the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD).He says there are two kinds of renovations: "One is to get (the home) ready for market and the other is, ‘No, I’m going to live in it.’""If they want to be in their home for one or two years it’s generally the cosmetic stuff that gets done to increase the property value and the salability of the home. They will do things like kitchens and bathrooms, and make the house look nice," said Tsilfidis.Article Continued Below"If they’re staying longer, they’re going to do the things that are energy efficient: they’re going to do roofs and windows, the insulation behind the walls if they don’t have enough. It increases the comfort,” he said. “At the same time they also do the bathrooms and kitchens.”The amount of money spent on home renovations and repairs in Canada now exceeds new home construction. Ontario accounted for almost four of every 10 Canadian renovation dollars, according to a May report by Altus Group, a company that specializes in housing industry research.The renovation sector is expected to keep gaining ground over the year to come. (Cole Burston/ for the toronto star) That report suggests that the renovation sector, worth more than $70 billion in 2015, was expected to be even stronger this year and next.

