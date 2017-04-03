Morneau says border tax might damage U.S. economy more than Canadas

OTTAWA—Canada’s finance minister is warning business leaders in New York that a proposed U.S. border tax threatens to make both countries poorer — and might even hurt Americans more.In an appearance Monday at a World Economic Forum event, Bill Morneau cautioned that a tariff-like tax would sting families on both sides of the frontier by disrupting a mutually beneficial trading relationship and imposing extra costs on U.S. firms.“Our sense is that there would be an initial negative for both economies — and that the negative may be worse for the United States economy,” Morneau said in a question-and-answer session shortly after he raised his concerns about a border tax in a speech.“We don’t think it’s a good idea.”Read more:Article Continued BelowFurther changes to Canada Pension Plan will have to wait, Bill Morneau saysWhy Bill Morneau hasn’t ended tax breaks for the wealthy: WalkomBill Morneau says slow and steady only way to go on infrastructure funding