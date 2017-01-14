Nanocomposite film could protect pilots from laser hazards

HALIFAX—For pilots flying high in the sky, laser pointers are becoming more than a nuisance — they are a serious hazard that could potentially blind them.Incidents have also steadily increased, with about 10 laser incidents a week reported now, or more than one case a day. According to Transport Canada, there were almost 600 reported incidents in 2015, up from 502 in 2014.A Nova Scotia company has developed a film using nanocomposite materials, known as metaAIR, that could help prevent lasers from distracting pilots.“We can block light, absorb more light or enhance light,” said George Palikaras, CEO of Metamaterial Technologies Inc. “We want to prevent a catastrophic event.”For the past year, Airbus has been testing the film and Palikaras says his company continues to work on technically optimizing the film. An Airbus spokesperson notes that any new development that is part of a commercial aircraft must first be approved by regulating authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. before it could be installed beyond a test capacity.Article Continued BelowLasers have been growing in popularity, especially as the prices come down, and they become more powerful — emitting light high up into the atmosphere.Palikaras said some lasers can emit 2 watts of power — which is almost 2,000 times more powerful than a laser pointer that would be used in an office presentation.With that power, as the light propagates, the beam expands, becoming even wider the farther it travels.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx