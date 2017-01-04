NewLeaf cancels flights, saying competitor copied plan

WINNIPEG—Discount air carrier NewLeaf Travel says it is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and the Phoenix-Mesa airport in Arizona this year because another airline copied the idea.Jim Young, president and CEO of the Winnipeg-based company, made the announcement Tuesday on the company’s Facebook page.He said within hours of NewLeaf announcing the Arizona route, another airline “lowered its fares and offered service to an airport it had previously ignored for over a decade.”He called it “a classic case of the big guy squishing the little guy so that the big guy can profit more.”He said NewLeaf will also be postponing its service to Florida from Hamilton, Ont.Article Continued BelowWestJet announced back in November that it would begin flights between Calgary and Edmonton and the Phoenix-Mesa airport on Jan. 19.“The airline business is more challenging than it seems and this airline appears to be blaming one airline for their woes in a particular market without providing the travelling public the full story,” WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said in a statement Tuesday.Young said NewLeaf is in the process of issuing refunds to customers.

