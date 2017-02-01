Nintendo promises more mobile games to come

TOKYO—Nintendo Co. president Tatsumi Kimishima told reporters Wednesday the company is committed to delivering more content for smartphones, noting that the success of Pokemon Go, a smartphone augmented-reality game, boosted sales of other Pokemon games and of 3DS machines.That helped Kyoto-based Nintendo, which creates Super Mario games, report a better-than-expected October-December profit of 64.7 billion yen ($569 million), more than twice its same-period profit in the previous year.Investors were unimpressed, sending Nintendo stock sinking 2 per cent in Tokyo trading. The stock had already slipped when the price for the Switch was announced earlier this month.The Japanese video-game maker also kept its original target of selling two million Switch consoles in the first month after its launch, despite speculation it might aim higher because of brisk pre-orders.The Switch, the first major hybrid console-and-hand-held game device, goes on sale March 3. It costs $299.99, more expensive than many had hoped.Article Continued BelowBut Kimishima said the company did not want to go into the red.Game makers often keep prices low, even taking a loss on each machine sold, in hopes of boosting sales and making up for the loss later with game software sales.Also Wednesday, Nintendo said production of the Wii U home console had ended for all markets. The company had said earlier it planned to end Wii U production but had not given a date.