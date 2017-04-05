Niveas White is Purity campaign pulled after uproar

Nivea has pulled a deodorant ad that declared “White Is Purity” after people protested that the slogan is racist, and after others hijacked the ad’s online campaign with comments about white supremacy.The ad, which appeared in a Facebook post last week, originally targeted the German skin care company’s followers in the Middle East. It was intended to promote Nivea’s “Invisible for Black and White” deodorant and depicted the back of a woman’s head with long, wavy, dark hair that tumbled over an all-white outfit.Underneath the woman’s locks was the slogan in all caps: “WHITE IS PURITY.”The caption on Nivea’s Facebook post read: “Keep it clean, keep bright. Don’t let anything ruin it, #Invisible.”The post was quickly condemned by those who saw it as promoting racist rhetoric.Article Continued Below“What the HELL is this? White Purity?” one Twitter user said. “Shame, Shame, Shame on you. Fire your marketing person and anyone who approved this ad.”Another Twitter user took images of racist comments that had been left on the Facebook post, some referencing the Holocaust.“Wow @NiveaUSA. This is horrendous,” the person wrote. “Your comments are FULL of society’s refuse. This cleared your marketing department? #prnightmare”