Nordstrom buyout by founding family contains risks

Nordstrom Inc. shareholders are applauding a plan by its founding family to consider taking the department-store chain private.But there are few recent examples of retail buyouts that went smoothly, raising questions about how the family could raise sufficient funds to execute a deal — and whether it should even try.Retailers such as J. Crew Group Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group Inc. went private in leveraged buyouts, hoping to re-emerge with an initial public offering. The IPOs were both scrapped after mall traffic dwindled and sales dropped off. Other former LBOs are in even worse shape: Claire’s Stores Inc., Gymboree Corp. and True Religion Apparel Inc. have all been foundering.Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy soon, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Other, healthier chains such as Best Buy Co. have attempted to do buyouts in recent years and failed, said Michael Binetti, a UBS analyst.“We’re cautious about a department store’s ability to secure a bid of this magnitude, given the structural headwinds facing the sector today,” he said said in a report. And the debt load required would make the Nordstrom deal “quite risky,” Binetti said.Article Continued BelowThe company may need to raise about $5.5 billion in additional debt to fund the takeout, according to Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom. That would imply a lower earnings multiple than the average retail leveraged buyout. That need for more capital could lead private equity firms and retailers such as Hudson’s Bay Co. to get involved with Nordstrom, he said. Others estimate that the retailer would need even more than that. If $450 million between the 2028 and 2038 bonds stayed in the capital structure, Nordstrom will still need an additional $6.7 billion to carry out the transaction, CreditSights analysts said in a report late Thursday. If it had $8.2 billion of gross debt after the deal, that leverage would put the retailer’s credit rating in the single-B range, below investment grade, Citigroup said in a report. Nordstrom’s peers offer painful lessons in what can go wrong with a leveraged buyout. Neiman Marcus Group has $4.9 billion in debt and is on its second round of owners since it was taken private in 2005. The luxury department-store chain abandoned plans for an IPO in January and is now looking to sell itself again — potentially to a strategic buyer such as Hudson’s Bay.