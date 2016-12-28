Nothing old school about this corner store

Zahra Dhanani never imagined she would become the owner of a convenience store.She’s been a lawyer, social justice advocate, community activist — and even a DJ, organizing monthly Funk Asia nights.But since last year, she and Mariko Nguyen-Dhanani, partners in love, life and business, have become the proprietors of a little corner store in East York.Working 16-hour days for more than 400 days (they’ve just recently hired some part-time staff), the two women have a vision of turning their business at the corner of Lumsden and Westlake Aves., into a community gathering place.Regulars are already coming in for daily lattes, along with cigarettes, bread and milk, but also unique gifts, local produce in warm weather and handmade goods featuring iconic images of Toronto. Article Continued BelowBut they have plans to turn an empty attached warehouse, which currently has no plumbing or electricity, into a space to show movies, borrow books or hold private gatherings – complete with a green roof and living space for the couple.This business adventure wasn’t planned. Dhanani was working as a legal adjudicator and Nguyen-Dhanani was working for a company that installs water meters for the city. They dreamed of moving into a loft-like space when Nguyen-Dhanani stumbled across an Internet listing for the store and warehouse. They didn’t act right away, mulling it for sometime, but when they decided to go for it, an offer was quickly made and the deal closed quickly.

