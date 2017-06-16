Now Open: Butternut Baking serves up paleo treats

You know you have a valid business idea making sugar-free, grain-free and all-natural baked goods, when you end up serving a customer the first slice of cake she’s had in 50 years.“Fifty years is a long time,” says Michelle Moraes, co-owner of the newly opened The Butternut Baking Co. on Dundas St. W., east of Keele St.That customer was a longtime diabetic — and wrote Moraes and business partner Chris Curtis a thank you note after eating a cake slice, which did not impact her insulin levels.The Butternut sells baked goods based on the paleo diet, so they don’t include any grains or sugar. Many are also dairy free or completely vegan (so no eggs or dairy). So it appeals to those on a limited diet, including gluten free, ketogenic (an anti-cancer diet) and paleo.A lemon tart with organic bluberries is one of the treats created at Butternut Baking Co. (Rick Madonik) Article Continued BelowThe partners met years ago when Moraes began dating Curtis’s son Mike. “To be honest, I knew she was a keeper before I knew he was a keeper,” she jokes.About three years ago, Curtis developed some health issues. She had worked at the Hospital for Sick Children as a physiotherapist for 35 years and used to run marathons, so she responded with action. She tried a variety of things and soon found eating the paleo diet — which focuses on close-to-nature foods our ancestors would have eaten, avoiding things like processed grains and sugars — made her feel better. “It changed everything for me,” she says.Then Moraes tried it too, and her skin problems cleared up.Both found eating out not terribly difficult. Except for dessert. “You can’t get a treat,” says Moraes.Co-owner Chris Curtis, right, serves Butternut Baking customers. (Rick Madonik)