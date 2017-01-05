Now Open: Chimney Stax brings baked goodness to Yonge Eglinton Centre

Just about every culture has its public-square snack. Mexico has churros. Southeast Asian night markets sell sweet roti. In Eastern Europe, the thing is chimney cakes, or kurtos kalacs, baked dough cylinders you eat on their own or filled. The MBA grads who have been selling their version via Chimney Stax Baking Co. at markets — including the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery — now have a static location. Their new kiosk is sending the aroma of baking dough through the Yonge Eglinton Centre from its spot just inside the doors at 20 Eglinton Ave. W.Matt Lindzon, now 31, and Zach Fiksel, 36, met in the front row of finance class in 2012 while doing their MBAs at Ryerson. Lindzon had worked in sales but had entrepreneurial aspirations. “I knew I wanted to work for myself and find that widget,” he says.Fiksel worked for a fashion company, and had similar hopes.In December 2013, Lindzon was in Austria and saw a chimney cake stand at a Christmas market, with a half-hour lineup. He waited, got his treat — cinnamon and sugar, still his favourite — and texted Fiksel a video of the operation, despite the fact that it was 3 a.m. back in Canada and the message incurred considerable roaming charges. “We’re doing this,” he messaged.Article Continued BelowThe two put together a business plan and secured $45,000 from Futurpreneur Canada to buy a truck and get started.“We wanted a food truck to get us out there,” says Fiksel. It was never meant to be an end in itself. “We wanted to build a brand, not just a business.”They bought a used rotisserie oven from a Hungarian woman in Windsor, Ont. They spent a day with her, learning to make the dough and use the “glorified toaster” that is the oven. (It’s a fun contraption that cooks dough wrapped around the end of pokers that rotate near hot coils.)

