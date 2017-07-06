Now Open: Soup Bar proves there can be such a thing as a free lunch

Sometimes, a free lunch is just that. Sometimes, it brings up a whole lot of other ideas.For Jagger Gordon, offering up pay-what-you-can sandwiches, soups and salad, plus dogs and burgers at Soup Bar by Feed it Forward triggers a whole conversation about food waste, marginalized food and hunger.Located on Dundas St. W. at Bathurst St., it opened in late May and offers free or cheap meals seven days a week. The day we visited, it served Tom Yum Goong soup, daal, and a quinoa and vegetable salad. Plus deli meat sandwiches and, the latest addition, hot dogs and hamburgers.While a huge sign reads “free,” in fact, you can drop in $2.50 or more to pay for your own lunch, or donate to someone else’s meal via tokens. Those who have no cash just toss in a token.Gordon, a native Montrealer, grew up in Florida and served in the military. Those skills led to stints as a private detective, bodyguard and stunt actor. Lots of glamour, stars and travel, but the single dad soon realized he needed a stable career.Article Continued Below“I hung up my ego and went with my passion and became a chef,” says Gordon. He settled in Toronto, studied at George Brown College and soon launched his own catering company.He kept getting gigs in commercials chopping up vegetables, pro style, or tossing pizza dough — his chef skills and comfort with the camera offered him a real niche. “That paid the bills,” he says.As he nurtured his dual career track, he grew to despise tossing out food after catering events. In 2014, he cooked for a massive Oktoberfest outdoor event that got rained out.