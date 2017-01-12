Now Open: Teddy Story coffee shop bears it all

“I love teddy bears,” says Ning Jia as partial explanation as to why she’s opened the city’s first combination coffee shop and plush bear store.Teddy Story, on Adelaide St. E. near Church St., has hot drinks, fresh fruit smoothies and fancy pastries, all served in a cheerful and cozy space littered with furry beige stuffed bears.Jia, 27, claims to a passion for making coffee drinks, plus she personally owns more than 40 bears from Teddy House, a manufacturer and franchisor based in Thailand. “I wanted to combine what I love.”When prodded, Jia can rattle off the names of all the bears produced by Teddy House. If handling a bear, she quickly turns into a fan. “Toby’s pretty cute,” she gushes, gently touching the fur of a little bear from one of the store’s front baskets.Jia hails from Zhengzhou in central China. She moved to Toronto six years ago to attend Sheridan College’s animation program. She soon doubted her skills and moved on to study economics at York University. Article Continued BelowAfter graduation, she came up with the idea of selling bears and coffee side by side. She went back to China for a six-month course offered by the Specialty Coffee Association of America.While in Asia, she visited Thailand, business plan in hand, to talk to the people at Teddy House. While the brand is huge in Asia, with stores in Thailand, Indonesia and China, it’s relatively unknown here. Jia left the country with a contract for the rights to Teddy House here.

