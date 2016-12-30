NYCs Carnegie Deli fans line up for one last sandwich

NEW YORK—After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat to tourists, theatre patrons and workaday New Yorkers, the Carnegie Delicatessen will slice its last ridiculously oversized sandwich on Friday.Fans lined up all week for a last bite at the restaurant, which got a star turn in Woody Allen’s 1984 film Broadway Danny Rose and remained a stop until the end for out-of-towners looking for the classic New York deli experience.Craig DeGregorio, 38, of Long Island, said he waited for nearly 90 minutes to chow down on its signature dish, a mountainous, $20 pastrami sandwich.“I figured this was the last chance I was going to get to come here,” he said, adding that the visit was also his first. “I really didn’t mind waiting at all. The sandwich was huge. It took two bites to even make a dent.”The Carnegie, its walls now lined with photos of celebrities who have eaten there, opened in 1937, drawing its name from Carnegie Hall just a block up 7th Avenue.Article Continued BelowAside from the long lines out on the sidewalk (and unusually high prices), the place screams old New York, from its vintage neon sign, to the items on the menu: slices of cheesecake, knishes, tongue and chopped liver and a $30 Reuben.Another patron dining in the final days, Donna Nevens, of Elizabeth, N.J., said she wanted to be able to tell her friends she ate at the “world-famous Carnegie deli” at least once.“It’s a New York institution,” she said, anticipating she’d order a “Woody Allen,” an overstuffed sandwich of half pastrami and half corned beef.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx