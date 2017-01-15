Online shopping drives surge in holiday returns, and what happens next may surprise you

It’s the place where unwanted Christmas gifts go to start a new life on the resale market.The Feisty Ferret Home cage that didn’t quite work out as planned; the Star Wars mask; the Jimmy Choo shoes that maybe you actually wore on New Year’s Eve; dozens and dozens of television sets, returned for all kinds of reasons, end up in the new year on the floor of warehouses such as the one in Brampton operated by Liquidity Services.“This Christmas returns season is our peak, from now to the first week in March,” said John Lee, vice-president and general manager, Canada, for Liquidity Services, a global company headquartered in Washington, D.C.The returns business is booming, thanks to an increase in shopping online, where return rates are higher than at bricks-and-mortar retailers, according to Lee.Figures from the Retail Council of Canada, the National Retail Federation in the U.S. and card-payment processing company Moneris peg regular retail returns at about 8 per cent to 10 per cent of sales, or about $26.6 billion in Canada in 2015.Article Continued BelowOnline returns are closer to 20 per cent, surging to 30 per cent during the holiday gift-giving season, as good intentions give way to panic and last-minute delusions about how happy your loved ones will be to find a trout tie or electric bug vacuum under the tree meet with grim reality.The goods at Liquidity Services and similar companies, which collect returns from major retailers they’re not allowed to publicize, will be bought by resellers and end up in neighbourhood stores, at flea markets, on Kijiji and Craigslist, even on Amazon, where many of them were purchased in the first place.Potential buyers check out product on display at Liquidity Services in Brampton, where literally tons of returned items end up for resale. (Bernard Weil) The bad news for shoppers is that liberal return policies in effect today are costing retailers big money and may not be sustainable.

