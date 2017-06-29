Online thrift shop ThredUp expands frugal offerings into Canada

TORONTO—After operating in the U.S. for nearly a decade, online thrift store ThredUp is expanding into Canada and setting its sights on shoppers who want to stay stylish but save their dimes.Some retail experts caution the company may find it difficult amid the growing popularity and proliferation of charity-based organizations and fast-fashion retailers who already appeal to the budget-conscious.But ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart says when the San Francisco-based startup researched the Canadian market, it found signs of “pent-up demand” from consumers who wanted an easier way to shop for used clothing and apparel.“I always thought that ThredUp was not solving just a U.S. problem,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s really a first-world opportunity, so the ability to expand to other countries was something we really wanted to do.”The company, which was founded in 2009, says it’s on track to sell more than 10 million items this year.Article Continued BelowThe website specializes in used women’s and children’s apparel, shoes and handbags at up to 80-per-cent off the new retail price.ThredUp buys its inventory from people who send in bags of unwanted clothing, which the company reviews and then notifies the sender about how much they are willing to pay.The company began accepting Canadian orders earlier this month, and if all goes well, Reinhart says it would like to have distribution centres in Western and Eastern Canada so it could begin accepting items from Canadians. It also would like to open an office in Toronto, where one of the company’s co-founders and current chief technology officer is from.