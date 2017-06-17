Ottawa bets on infrastructure bank as a tool for social justice: Olive

Ottawa is making an unusual departure from traditional infrastructure spending with its proposed $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), a public and private-sector initiative.Because it differs from the orthodoxy in infrastructure financing in two fundamental ways, the CIB should command a more thorough examination than it has had, as Ottawa rushes to get the CIB up and running by year’s end.To a maddening degree, Ottawa has given only a hint of exactly what infrastructure the CIB is to build. It hasn’t explained why a CIB is necessary within the Trudeau government’s $180-billion “Investing in Canada” infrastructure plan. And Ottawa hasn’t made a persuasive case that the governance of the CIB will be sufficiently rigourous to ensure that taxpayers’ money is wisely spent.On the two fundamentals, first, there is the extraordinary wide ambit of the CIB’s goals.The CIB’s mandate is to stimulate economic growth, spur green energy, fight climate change, create middle-class jobs, and make the country more “socially inclusive.” Article Continued BelowThis might be the first time a government in Canada has tried to drop such a large basket of public-policy goals into the lap of the private sector.It also appears that Ottawa intends for road and bridge building to be an exercise in social engineering. “Social inclusion” would have CIB projects making Canadians even more embracing of our ethnic, socio-economic and other distinctions.Social justice is a mandate that even Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal lacked, though that principle surely influenced it.