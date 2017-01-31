Outdoor equipment, apparel retailers continue to grow in Canada

In a country bordering three oceans, boasting the Rocky Mountains and dotted with more than 40 national parks, it seems natural that outdoor apparel and equipment retailers would flourish.Three such companies all have plans to expand their national footprints in the near future, growing their store count as bricks-and-mortar retailers struggle to keep their doors open.There is “definitely a robust marketplace for them to play in,” said Matt Teeple, the director of sports for NPD Group, a market-research firm.MEC, which already boasts 21 locations, plans to open a new store in Kitchener, Ont., and a second location in Calgary. A third store for Calgary is planned for 2019. The company will also upgrade its Vancouver and Toronto locations to bigger buildings next year.SAIL, which sells outdoor, camping, hunting and fishing equipment, totals 10 stores in Quebec and Ontario with plans for 11 as of April, spokeswoman Kathy Kourlas wrote in an email. SAIL also wants to open additional stores in Ontario and Quebec in the immediate future, she said, but did not elaborate on how many and how soon.Article Continued BelowOutfitting retailer Cabela’s operates 11 stores and plans to open one in Halifax next year.Meanwhile, retailers in other sectors are folding their operations. Last week, a judge approved an application to place music chain HMV Canada Inc. into receivership and close its 102 stores.In recent memory, Danier Leather, Mexx Canada, Smart Set, Jacob and Blacks are among some of the chains suffering similar fates and shuttering storefronts across Canada.