Over-housed boomers looking to downsize have no place to go: Wells

“Who’s driving the conversation in the GTHA? Banks, builders and brokers, all of which have business interests.”That’s Paul Smetanin speaking, picking up where this column left off last week: what to do about the housing crisis?Smetanin is president of the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis and he caught note of last week’s contemplation about boomers and excess housing in boomer homes and the benefits of staying in place (health, community connection). Can boomers be part of the solution? A basement apartment? A retrofitted duplex?There has to be a bigger conversation, Smetanin agrees, specifically evidence-based policy aimed at benefitting communities. He offers up some interesting statistics: there are more than five million spare bedrooms in Ontario, equivalent to 25 years’ worth of construction. In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, he adds, there’s 17 years’ worth of construction in empty bedrooms. His group concludes that 85 per cent of those aged 65 and over are “over-housed.”Before Barbara writes me an email — Barbara was very unhappy with last week’s column — I want to be clear that I’m not telling boomers, myself included, to pack up and move out. I am acknowledging that the barriers to downsizing, for those who want to downsize, are many. And it’s time for some fresh thinking.Article Continued BelowSmetanin’s position is this: once we get past the “blame game” — speculators pushing up house prices — what we are experiencing is a failure of governance, a failure of planning.“The problem is a large part of the population is sitting in homes too large for them,” he says. “For these people to move and right-size, they have no place to go, so they’re staying in place.”Consider the homeowner who would like to sell and rent, thereby unlocking a handsome capital gain. Perhaps the need to subsidize fixed pension income is an impetus. But the rental stock is not there — Smetanin timestamps the choking off of purpose-built rentals to 1991. “So they have to go from ownership to ownership,” he says.