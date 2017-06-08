Pace of housing construction slips more than expected in May

OTTAWA—The annual pace of Canadian housing construction slipped more than expected last month as builders in Ontario broke ground on fewer new homes following changes in the province’s real-estate rules.The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Thursday the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell to 194,663 units in May, down from 213,498 in April.Economists had expected the rate to come in at 205,000, according to Thomson Reuters.Benjamin Reitzes, the Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, noted the pace of housing starts in Toronto fell 44.4 per cent compared with April.Read more: Article Continued BelowRising debt, sizzling housing markets leave economy more vulnerable: Bank of CanadaTougher rent control in Ontario puts new supply at risk, say owners“Don’t be surprised if activity remains subdued for at least a few more months as the housing market digests the changes,” Reitzes wrote in a report.