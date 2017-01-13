Parts Of Facebook Down For Users Worldwide

Facebook appeared to go down Friday for some users around the world. (On Friday the 13th, no less.) Users attempting to access posts who experienced the issue say they’ve been greeted by an error page that reads, “Sorry, something went wrong.” Facebook Some Facebook users encountered this error on the social media site Friday. It isn’t immediately clear what caused the outage, or just how widespread the issue has been. Numerous people turned to Twitter both for more information and to share their experiences. Facebook is down since 12:12 PM ESThttps://t.co/RKoZl9z9of

RT if it's down for you as well #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/HDFVzXfnH4— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) January 13, 2017 Social media managers everywhere right now… #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/nhiZlIoBqW— Matt Navarra™️ (@MattNavarra) January 13, 2017 The bulk of Facebook’s issues seemed to be concentrated in Western Europe and the northeastern U.S., per DownDetector.com, a website that tracks internet outages. We’ve reached out to Facebook regarding the outage and will update this post if and when they have information to share.

