Pipelines voted Canadian Press business story of the year

CALGARY—The increasingly divisive debate over pipelines, with the economic benefits and environmental concerns they carry, has been selected as The Canadian Press business story of the year.In an annual survey of newsrooms across the country, pipeline development edged out another politically charged issue — real estate — by a single vote, a reflection of how the two stories competed for attention throughout 2016.The year saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempt to strike a grand bargain of sorts: approving Kinder Morgan’s expansion of Trans Mountain and the replacement of Enbridge’s Line 3 while also pushing ahead with a national carbon price and rejecting Enbridge’s Northern Gateway.“In a debate between economy and the environment, the Trudeau government’s decision has not only huge political implications, but has sparked debate and protests over the rights of indigenous peoples that tarnishes the Liberal brand,” said Paul Samyn, editor at the Winnipeg Free Press.The decision to green-light the Kinder Morgan proposal, which would see an existing pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., nearly triple its capacity, was Trudeau’s most controversial.Article Continued BelowThe project has triggered protests, sparked legal challenges and tested federal-provincial relationships, themes that are likely to dominate the headlines next year.“This is the year in which the rubber hit the road,” said Benjamin Dachis, associate director of research at the C.D. Howe Institute. “This is the culmination of years of policy debate, of policy change.”From coast to coast, the question over whether to build more pipelines to access markets abroad confronted mayors, premiers and community leaders at almost every turn.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx