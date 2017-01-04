Police investigating possible cyber threat against Hydro One

The RCMP has told Hydro One that one of the company’s IP addresses was targeted by hackers, the electricity provider says.Rick Haier, chief security officer of Hydro One, said the company was contacted by the RCMP on Dec. 29, alerting them to the security threat. “The address in question is not an active IP address at Hydro One nor is it connected to the power system,” said Haier, in a written statement. The IP address was set up in the 1990s by Hydro One predecessor Ontario Hydro, said company spokesperson Tiziana Rosa. When Ontario Hydro was split into smaller companies, the IP address migrated to Hydro One, but is not used by anyone there, Rosa added. Article Continued BelowHydro One said in a statement that, as the owner and operator of critical infrastructure, it takes its responsibility to combat cyber security very seriously.The company said it has no reason to believe that its power system has been compromised.On Dec. 29, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a report outlining the tools and methods used by Russian military and civilian hackers, in an “ongoing campaign” targeting government, infrastructure, think tanks, universities, political groups, and private companies in the U.S.

