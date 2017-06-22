Potential LCBO strike looms over Canada 150-themed beer, wine and spirit sales

It’s not every day that Ontario beer drinkers get to sample suds from the Yukon and the Northwest Territories, or that a Canadian prime minister gets caught up in the rebrand of one of the country’s biggest beer names.But Canadian pride brought out the creativity in brewmasters — along with a slew of wineries and distilleries — who are pumping out liquid patriotism for this year’s special 150th birthday.Too bad most of their products wouldn’t be available across Ontario in the event of an LCBO strike Monday, right before the most anticipated long weekend of the year — the weekend for which it all was intended. Read more: A coast-to-coast toast to Canadian beer“It would suck if people can’t experience what craft brewers like us have tried to create,” says brewmaster Gary Lohin of Central City Brewers + Distillers in Surrey, B.C.Article Continued BelowHe and his crafty colleagues started brainstorming for the occasion last fall, and spearheaded a countrywide collaboration of craft beers called the Red Racer Across the Nation 12-pack. It includes a special-recipe brew from all 10 provinces and two of three territories (minus Nunavut) and is only available at the LCBO.“It’s an even dozen. A 13-pack would have been awkward,” jokes Lohin, who hopes the provincial liquor retailer can avert a strike.(Ironically, the LCBO doesn’t sell 12-packs due to an agreement with the Beer Store, so here east and west craft brews are offered separately, though a map of Canada is formed when the packs are pushed together.)