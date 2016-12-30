Prepare for McKinsey-esque sound bites in infrastructure talk: Wells

An easy prediction for 2017: Government-speak as it pertains to the country’s economic future will increasingly have the ring of McKinsey sound bites.I refer here to the global consultancy, which has reached into the country’s highest political office via outgoing McKinsey global managing partner Dominic Barton and the Canadian Advisory Council on Economic Growth he now leads.In October, the council released Round One of the so-called Path to Prosperity — infrastructure, FDI and boosting the labour talent pool via immigration — and promised “additional ideas” late in 2016, which have yet to materialize.The infrastructure piece has been much discussed here and elsewhere as the council proposes leveraging sidelined institutional capital to deliver more than $200 billion worth of projects across the next decade. These are revenue-stream projects — user fees, by example — that would appeal to the private sector. Some sort of independent governance structure is imagined led by a “world-class” CEO. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is cited as an example of how this “bank” might work, infused with the kind of private-sector rigour that is meant to deliver projects on time and on budget — to be a “steward of efficiency,” in the council’s words. When I refer to productive, bankable, investment-ready infrastructure projects offering risk-adjusted returns, know that I am airlifting those words from an Australian task force, the Australians having already forged this path, as previously mentioned in this column. The amended Infrastructure Australia Act of 2014 created an independent board and CEO, part of whose task has been to audit existing pipes, ports, roads and rails and set a long-term plan for nation-building infrastructure. Article Continued BelowWhat to watch for as the Canadian version is developed: a commitment to business-case disclosure on proposed institutional capital projects, with full data and analysis transparency. And evidence that successful execution of this private sector pathway will, as promised, expand the amount of capital available for vital projects in which the private sector will have no interest.On FDI — foreign direct investment — the council advised the creation of an FDI agency “to increase inward FDI and improve Canada’s stature as a destination for foreign capital, skills and companies.” As it now stands, “Canada’s efforts have been limited and haphazard.”Here’s where we tip into 2017. When Barton addressed the Toronto Board of Trade last autumn, he itemized the country’s strengths, or endowments (a highly educated workforce, fiscal stability, abundant natural resources) and weaknesses (an aging population, a failure to “scale” companies as quickly as other countries, limited trade agreements). Our share of “global champions” has shrunk precipitously to just five, he said “We should have many more. My view is a minimum of 18. I think we could actually go to 50.”

