President-elect fights to protect Trump trademark in China

BEIJING—Thirty-six-year-old Mao Yongjin says he has worshipped Donald Trump since he first watched The Apprentice in graduate school. So when it came time to set up his own company selling skin-care products, there was only one name he wanted for the men’s line.At the beginning of this year, he filed a trademark application.“I really hoped there could be Trump beauty cream, Trump moisturizing lotion, Trump anti-aging and brightening serum and Trump balm,” he said. “But his winning the election isn’t necessarily good news for me. I guess my trademark application won’t pass now.”Mao is one of dozens of Chinese people who have tried to trademark the Trump name in China over the years, some in direct reference to the American property-mogul-turned-politician, others just because they like the sound of the name.Many have been successful. There are trademarks registered for Trump condoms, Trump toilets, Trump pesticide and Trump paint, none bearing any direct business relation to the next U.S. president.Article Continued BelowBut Donald Trump is fighting back, and he appears to be intensifying a long struggle to protect his brand name here. As he becomes a household name in China, he seems to be having more success.Over the past 10 years, he has lodged 126 trademark applications in China for the TRUMP name, on everything from pet-care products to computer software to lingerie to golf clubs, according to records at the Trademark Office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce.This year alone, 34 applications have been filed.

