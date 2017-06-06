Province to sell Lakeview site as part of Mississauga waterfront redevelopment

A 177-acre piece of Mississauga waterfront land owned by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has officially hit the market.The province announced on Tuesday that it is selling the old Lakeview generating station site east of Cawthra Rd., south of Lakeshore Rd. East.The developer or consortium that buys the property will have to remediate the industrial lands before transforming the area into a mixed-use community expected to house up to 20,000 residents and 9,000 jobs.“The province is relinquishing some value for the benefit of the community,” said Finance Minister Charles Sousa, MPP for Mississauga South.The Lakeview site will become a new community of about 8,000 residential units, with generous green spaces, boardwalks, canals lined with restaurants and boutiques, wetland trails and a cultural event space. Article Continued Below“It will be connected to the rest of the waterfront in a way that will give residents a lot of comfort,” said Sousa.He said a successful buyer should be identified by the fall. Commercial real estate company Jones Lang Lasalle is the agent for the deal.Sixty-seven acres of the property have already been promised to the city and the buyer will be required to remediate that land as well.