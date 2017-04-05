Q&A with Ron Shaich

NEW YORK—Panera Bread fans shouldn’t see any changes as a result of the chain’s sale, according to its founder and CEO, who is staying on as its leader.The sale to JAB Holdings for more than $7 billion will allow management to focus on transformational efforts including the expansion of delivery and digital ordering, said CEO Ron Shaich. JAB also owns Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Keurig Green Mountain. Panera also said Wednesday that its sales rose 5.3 per cent at established, company-owned locations in the first quarter, outperforming the broader restaurant industry.Here’s what Shaich had to say Wednesday morning in a phone interview after the deal was announced, lightly edited for length and clarity.Q: How did this deal come about?Article Continued BelowA: We weren’t looking for this. Panera’s on an extraordinary run. That performance has been because we always operated in the context of long-term strategy. (JAB) are people who share those values. Many of these deals happen when people feel weak. We’re doing this from a position of strength.Q: Why is this deal good for customers?A: I’ve been a public company CEO for over 20 years — longer than Cal Ripken played baseball. I spent 20 per cent of that time explaining what I just did, and 20 per cent of the time explaining what I’m about to do. This is about competitive advantage. It gives us the ability to focus intensely on our strategic plan.