Quebecs cottage country quietly emerges as electric car capital of Canada

RAWDON, QUE.—A small corner of Quebec cottage country has quietly become the electric car capital of Canada, driven in part by the unlikely success of a small-town dealership.The region of Lanaudière north of Montreal has the highest per capita electric car ownership in Quebec, according to the provincial electric vehicle association. Quebec accounted for nearly half of all of Canada’s electric car sales last year.Several factors make Quebec fertile ground for electric cars. Electricity is relatively cheap due to abundant hydropower. The provincial government offers sales rebates and recently passed the country’s only legislation requiring automakers to sell a minimum number of electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles for the 2018 model year. And many residents pride themselves on their environmental sensibility.But the leading position of Lanaudiere is also due to Bourgeois Chevrolet in the small town of Rawdon, which industry experts say sells more electric cars than any other traditional dealership in Canada.Co-owner Hugo Jeanson says the dealership’s decision a few years ago to focus on electric cars as a way to grow the business attracted a following, with customers coming from as far away as New Brunswick and British Columbia. Nearly half of Bourgeois’s car sales are now electric vehicles.Article Continued Below“I don’t know why the other dealerships are not embracing the movement and the turn in technologies, but I’m not complaining,” he said.Three generations of the family have been selling cars since 1959 in the town, where the population of about 11,000 swells in the summer with visitors.The dealership sold almost 400 new and used electric cars last year, primarily the plug-in hybrid Chevy Volt, Canada’s top-selling electric vehicle. It recently halted orders for the all-electric Chevy Bolt after selling out for the year.