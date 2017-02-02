Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson steps down

NEW YORK—Stefan Larsson, who took over as CEO at Ralph Lauren Corp. less than two years ago in hopes of revitalizing the iconic brand, is leaving the company.The namesake founder, who said at the time that Larsson “understands what dreams are,” maintains that he pushed the company in the right direction.However, the two clashed largely over creative control. Lauren says the decision to part ways is mutual. Larsson — who also serves as president — will remain with the New York company until May. The search for a new chief executive is underway. The company’s chief financial officer, Jane Nielsen, will lead the company’s plan to turn around its business while a successor is found.“Stefan and I share a love and respect for the DNA of this great brand, and we both recognize the need to evolve,” said Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer, in a statement. “However, we have found that we have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing parts of the business.”During a conference call Thursday with investors, Larsson said that the differences came down to different views on product, marketing and the shopping experience. He noted that he spent his entire career in family-controlled businesses and “worked hard to find common ground.” That didn’t happen and that’s what led the mutual decision, he said.Article Continued BelowPrior to joining Ralph Lauren, Larsson was global president of Gap’s Old Navy business, transforming the brand into a bright spot within a couple of years. He also worked at Swedish fast-fashion chain H&M for 15 years, moving swiftly through the ranks of the company to serve as head of global sales.Ralph Lauren shares, which have fallen more than 20 per cent in the past year, dropped more than 11 per cent Thursday.The announcement overshadowed Ralph Lauren’s fiscal third-quarter results that showed the company was making some inroads. Its adjusted profit of $1.86 (U.S.) per share easily beat the $1.64 that Wall Street had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research expected. Revenue fell to $1.71 billion.