Rate hike not expected to slow record auto sales

A looming increase in the Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate is not expected to have a significant short term impact on vehicle borrowing costs or put the brakes on record auto sales in Canada for 2017.“If there’s a 25-basis-point bump it’s hard to see a direct link to higher rates in the short and medium term,” said Michael Hatch, chief economist at the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. Hatch noted that even if the Bank increased rates next week, consumer and business interest rates would remain at historic lows. Sales figures released this week indicate that the Canadian auto industry remains on track for all-time record sales of more than two million units this year, after topping the one million sales mark for the first time over the first half.That’s in marked contrast to the U.S., where softness in fleet sales has reduced the annualized sales pace to only 16.4 million units, well below the average of 17 million during the previous five months.Article Continued BelowWhile DesRosiers Automotive warned that “surpassing 2016 as an all-time record setting year may not be a foregone conclusion,” if Canada follows the U.S. trend, observers such as Carlos Gomes, Scotiabank auto industry specialist, said strong business investment and job creation keep the industry here on pace for sales of 2.1 million units in 2017. Gomes said increased business investment has added to rental and lease vehicle activity in Canada, while double-digit fleet sales declines have been recorded by several Asian automakers south of the border.Overall vehicle purchases in Canada climbed a record 6.5 per cent on an annualized basis in June, with truck sales posting a double-digit year-over-year increase and accounting for nearly 69 per cent of the Canadian new vehicle sales.