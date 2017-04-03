Rep. Poe Resigns From House Freedom Caucus Over Health Care Bill

The congressman who quit the House Freedom Caucus after it helped torpedo the Republican health care bill last week is still railing in anger against what he said is the group’s intransigence.Advertisement

“We elect people to Congress to solve problems, not to make life worse for Americans”.

The AHCA’s collapse was a major setback for Trump, Ryan and other GOP leaders who have long promised to repeal ObamaCare. Trump issued an ultimatum to vote on Friday, win or lose. After the meeting Tuesday he suggested some of his members may be ready for compromise. (After all, hadn’t the CBO been wrong in the past?) What they didn’t say is that those uninsurance numbers were essential to making the Ryan plan work.

“We couldn’t get one Democrat vote, not one”. “I will explain how it all still works, and how we’re still moving forward on healthcare with other ideas and plans”.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats should be happy about the Republican failure because it leaves their system in place.

“It is pretty obvious we were not able in the House to pass a replacement. So I think a lot of good things are going to happen there”, he added. “We believe it will not work out”.

Friday afternoon, after a dramatic capitulation, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walked out before the press and conceded defeat on what had been his party’s primary concern for the last seven years.

Asked about House plans for a do-over, Sen.

The House GOP whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said of Democrats, “Their celebration is premature”. “45 percent say that they supported it and 31 percent that they opposed it”. “That’s a calculation they’re going to have to make”.

The White House said it was nothing personal.

His comments are similar in sentiment to a tweet Trump wrote Saturday predicting “Obamacare will explode”.

“We all have to reflect on what we could have done better and this discussion was an honest and constructive step forward”, he said. “We’ve got to keep fighting”.

“We’re not going to just all of a sudden abandon health care and move on to the rest”. Does it open the door to a bipartisan overhaul effort?

“President Trump, come on board”, Sanders said. “The conservative House Freedom Caucus … will nearly certainly make defunding the women’s health group and country’s biggest abortion provider a non-negotiable condition for it to support the government funding bill”. We never said it was ideal. So ultimately we’re not willing to hang it up.

Ted Poe (R-TX), a member that resigned from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday, ripped his former Freedom Caucus colleagues and questioned if there was anything that they would support.

Stop undermining the Affordable Care Act.

But Weber, who said he helped lead a standing ovation for Ryan, said the meeting helped members clear the air. “If we can provide one of the biggest middle class tax cuts in the history of this country, I think that’s important”, Priebus said. Yes”, he said. “Are we actively planning an immediate strategy?



The retreat on the party’s top legislative priority was a jarring defeat for President Donald Trump and Republican leaders.