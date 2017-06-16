Retailers see red over brands setting up their own stores

Cookware retailer Fred Pritchard doesn’t mince words when it comes to how he feels about brands selling directly to consumers.“They’re doing it because they’re greedy and they want the retail price,” Pritchard says.Pritchard says that when brands set up their own stores, retailers who have been selling those same brands for years, educating consumers and growing the market, end up being bypassed by the brands they helped build.Read more:Wave of automation sweeping Canadian retailersArticle Continued BelowRetail stores face biggest funk since Great RecessionAs shopping moves online, many Canadian retailers can’t afford to follow: Yellow PagesAnd yet the trend of brands selling directly to consumers is poised to grow, according to Don Unser, retail business president at the NPD Group, speaking at a recent retail conference in Toronto.