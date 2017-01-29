Retirement vs. boomerang kids

Rowena Chan knows all about the so-called “deja-boom” effect from relatives, friends and the usual water-cooler chatter among colleagues. But it’s also a growing part of her business. The phenomenon of grown kids boomeranging back home has become a big issue when it comes to baby boomers planning for retirement, says Chan, senior vice-president, TD Wealth Financial Planning.According to a recent TD survey, the boomerang effect is in full swing, as a growing number of millennials continue to lean on their parents or grandparents for financial support — or to get their old room back.In fact, almost 60 per cent of young adults ages 20 to 24 were living with their parents in 2011, according to the most recent census data, while one quarter of 25- to-29-year-olds were living with their parents that year. And Statistics Canada says the trend has been steadily increasing since 1981.One in four Canadian boomers admits to supporting their adult children or grandchildren, says the TD study.Article Continued Below“The people ready to retire in 10 or 15 years, they want their children to have a good start,” she says, adding, “It may derail them a bit” from their retirement goals.The survey found that 62 per cent of the baby-boom generation feels that supporting their offspring into adulthood is preventing them from saving enough for retirement, and 58 per cent reported feeling financially stressed by the situation.“As a parent or grandparent, it’s natural to want to help our kids and grandkids, who may be facing financial challenges such as finding full-time employment or paying their day-to-day expenses,” Chan says.