Rising debt, sizzling housing markets leave economy more vulnerable: Bank of Canada

OTTAWA—Canada's financial system is becoming increasingly exposed to economic shocks as household debt levels continue to climb and major housing markets remain red hot, the Bank of Canada said Thursday.But even as the central bank warned that the country's most significant weak spots have widened, governor Stephen Poloz said the overall financial system remains resilient and broader economic conditions have shown signs of improvement.The bank's assessment was rolled into its biannual review, which explores and identifies the key vulnerabilities and risks surrounding the stability of the financial system.The two biggest concerns on the bank's radar are also intertwined. It said the growth in mortgage lending in Toronto and Vancouver has largely fuelled an increase in Canada's overall household indebtedness since the bank's last review six months ago."Highly indebted households have less flexibility to deal with sudden changes in their income," said the bank.