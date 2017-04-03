Robo-advisors now seeking high net worth clients

Most investors think so-called robo-advisors are for younger folks who don’t have much money to invest, let alone pay the fees and commissions charged by traditional financial planners.But these days the growing and competitive online portfolio management service – which is akin to investing on cruise control – is targeting high net worth investors to go robo too.Though the name conjures a cross between R2D2 and Siri, robo-advisors actually provide automated, algorithm-based portfolio management advice without much, if any, human interaction at a fraction of the fees charged by typical brokers. Based on your risk tolerance, your money is invested in thousands of companies through low-cost index funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) that track different sectors of the global economy, keeping investments diversified to reduce risk.Portfolios are monitored daily and automatically rebalanced if they drift beyond certain thresholds. And in most cases they have real advisors available by phone.Article Continued BelowAbout a dozen robos have popped up in Canada in recent years, all aimed at making investing cheap and simple – which is not what is usually associated with six-figure-plus clients who often want the “more face-to-face and hand holding” of a human rather than virtual wealth manager, says Anthony Boright, president of InvestorCOM Inc.“They started out targeting millennials and younger investors with smaller portfolios. Now they’re clearly moving into the high net worth realm,” he says. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing for affluent investors – some of whom are young professionals too, he says.