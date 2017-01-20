Rumours of the death of the TTP trade deal may be exaggerated: Olive

As of Donald Trump’s inauguration, the most ambitious free-trade deal ever attempted is dead.Or is it?Donald Trump appeared to have killed the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and the seven years of negotiating that went into it, with a YouTube clip soon after the Nov. 10 U.S. presidential election. Trump vowed to formally withdraw the U.S. from the TPP on his first day in office.And yet, TPP signatories Japan and Australia say reports of the TPP’s death are premature. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not only signed the TPP, as Ottawa and all 12 TPP members have done. Abe has also gone to the trouble, after Trump’s anti-TPP vow, to gain his parliament’s formal ratification of the TPP.That was wise, as the traditionally free trade Wall Street Journal editorialized at the time. Abe has kept the TPP alive, if in hibernation, giving Trump time to reconsider his position. And Trump may indeed have a change of heart. There are many, mostly unspoken, reasons for that to happen, which will be noted further on.Article Continued BelowThe Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is a 12-country free trade arrangement embracing about 40 per cent of the global economy. That works out to $29 trillion (U.S.), about half again as large as the second-biggest economy, and with a population of approximately 820 million people. The original TPP members included five of the world’s 15-largest economies: The U.S., Japan, Canada, Australia and Mexico.The TPP is unprecedented in its sweeping mandate. The deal goes beyond acceleration of GDP, jobs and household-income growth in each member country. It is also the most socially progressive trade deal ever. It would enforce high standards of environmental protections, food and other product safety, and workplace conditions – improvements in the life of everyday people never before enshrined in a trade deal.Because the three members of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are also signatories to the proposed TPP, NAFTA would effectively be rolled into the TPP. That would necessarily minimize the additional benefit to Canada of TPP membership to an estimated 0.1 per cent increase in GDP.