Samsung predicts huge profit jump despite scandal

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—Samsung Electronics said Friday its first-quarter profit jumped 48 per cent, a better-than-expected result that analysts believed to be driven by strong smartphone components.The quarterly earnings preview shows that Samsung's business is booming while its stock trades near historic highs, despite unprecedented crises in recent months. Samsung scrapped its flagship smartphones last year after they overheated and caught fire, leaving billions of dollars in financial damages and hurting its reputation. A few months later, its de facto heir and several top executives were charged with crimes linked to a political scandal that toppled the country's president.Its January-March operating income will be 9.9 trillion won ($8.8 billion U.S.), compared with 6.7 trillion won a year earlier, the South Korean company said in its earnings preview.The result was higher than the market consensus of 9.3 trillion won, according to financial data provider FactSet. Its sales stayed nearly flat at 50 trillion won ($44 billion U.S.) during the first quarter.